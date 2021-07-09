Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS to Decide Whether Disparate Impact Claims may be Brought Under the Rehabilitation Act

ncsl.org
 11 days ago

In CVS Pharmacy v. Doe, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether disability disparate impact claims may be brought under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and therefore under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Per their prescription plan, to receive “in-network” prices they can only obtain specialized...

www.ncsl.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Sex Discrimination#U S Supreme Court#Race#Scotus#Brought Under The#Cvs Pharmacy#The U S Supreme Court#Aca#The Supreme Court#The 9th Circuit#The Ncsl Blog#Ncsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.
Health Servicesncsl.org

SCOTUS to Decide Hospital Stay Medicare Reimbursement Case

The issue in Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation is whether the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) can, for calculating the disproportionate share of hospital payment, include in the Medicare fraction all of a hospital’s patient days of individuals who qualify for Medicare Part A benefits, regardless of whether Medicare actually paid the hospital for those particular days.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Appeals Court Tosses Panel Ruling Endorsing Section 230 Big Tech Protections

Section 230 of America’s Communications Decency Act, from the 1990s, is under a new threat. That section is controversial because, while it protects tech companies that are “platforms” from being liable from what others post, it has been stretched in recent years so that those companies now claim immunity even though they essential act as publishers and control what appears.
Congress & CourtsKankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: Trying to understand the U.S. Supreme Court

Under the United States Constitution, one-third of the power of the federal government is placed in the hands of nine men and women, the Supreme Court. Those nine justices are chosen by a sitting president, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and will serve for life unless they choose to resign. Most of us know that from eighth-grade civics. But after that, few know the workings of that formidable body.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court sides with CDC on cruise ship rules; DeSantis vows to go to U.S. Supreme Court if necessary

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeals court has dealt Gov. Ron DeSantis a setback in his legal fight with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the agency’s restrictions on operations of cruise ships. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa on June 18 blocked the CDC from enforcing the rules, including a requirement that most […] The post Federal appeals court sides with CDC on cruise ship rules; DeSantis vows to go to U.S. Supreme Court if necessary appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Court releases order in Recall Dunleavy legal challenge

The Alaska Supreme Court released its final order in the state of Alaska's legal challenge to Recall Dunleavy, the campaign to remove Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office. On Friday, just over a year after the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling siding with Recall Dunleavy, the Court released its order explaining that decision. The impact of the order extends beyond the Recall Dunleavy case and will likely have implications for future recall efforts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Does Biden intend to curtail the Supreme Court’s powers?

Is it time for a dramatic change in the way the Supreme Court does business?. No one really expected that question from the new 36-member commission President Biden established in April to study potential court reforms. He created it to fulfill a campaign promise, but most people assumed it would focus its sights on relatively limited proposals, such as whether terms limits should be imposed on Supreme Court justices and whether the number of justices on the court should be increased.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Fox News

Clarence Thomas rejects appeal to halt federal mask mandate on public transportation

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas rejected an appeal late Tuesday to remove the federal mask mandate for public transportation, according to reports. The emergency request was brought by a man who said a generalized anxiety disorder prevented him from wearing a mask and he was unable to board a flight leaving Orlando, Florida, last month, the Washington Examiner reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy