Body of missing Red Bluff kayaker recovered

The body of the 52-year-old Red Bluff man who was presumed drowned after his kayak overturned in the Sacramento River on Friday, July 2, has been recovered.

Matthew Lee Powers was kayaking in the China Rapids area of the river in Red Bluff with a friend when his kayak overturned in the rapids.

His body was was located Wednesday, July 7 in the river about half a mile north of the Red Bluff Diversion Dam around 10:58 a.m. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office reported his death is believed to be the result of an accidental drowning pending an autopsy.

Powers, who was not wearing a personal flotation device (life jacket), reportedly struggled to keep on top of the water but was pulled under the surface, reported the sheriff's office.

The friend who was with Powers said he saw him struggling and threw Powers his own life jacket and yelled at him to swim towards the bank of the river, the sheriff's office said.

Powers reportedly stayed with the kayak, was eventually pulled under the water for a last time and not seen again.

A search was conducted by the sheriff's office ground and boating safety personnel, with help from the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, CalFire Air Unit and ground personnel on the day Powers went missing.