Omaha, NE

Naturalization ceremony held in Omaha Friday

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
Twenty-five people officially became U.S. citizens today in Omaha at a naturalization ceremony.

The U.S. citizenship and immigration services, along with the U.S. District Court District of Nebraska led the event.

The citizenship candidates originate from nine countries including China, Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico.

We spoke with one woman who waited more than three decades before she decided to become a citizen.

