SEPTA trolley tunnel construction begins July 9th

Natural Tunnel State Park will host its 9th Annual Railroad Day at Natural Tunnel on Saturday, July 17, 2021. For years the railroad has played a vital role in the economics and history of the area. The park and Norfolk Southern Corporation are partnering together to share this natural wonder and promote railroad safety. The day’s events will begin at 10 a.m., when the chairlift opens, until 3:00 p.m. Guests are welcome to go to the tunnel, either by foot or by chairlift. Due to visitor safety issues, the tunnel has been closed to foot-traffic for the past several years; however, for this event only, a waiver has been obtained that will allow visitors to explore the tunnel starting at 10 a.m. This is indeed a rare opportunity. The train schedule has been adjusted so no trains will actually be passing through the tunnel during the event.