Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA trolley tunnel construction begins July 9th

By Jenna Meissner
phl17.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting July 9th, SEPTA will begin critical repairs and upgrades to the trolley tunnel. Known as the “2021 Trolley Tunnel Blitz,” the tunnel will be out of service for 16 days. Below you can find SEPTA’s statement on what to expect. CHANGES TO SERVICE. TROLLEYS WILL NOT OPERATE IN THE...

