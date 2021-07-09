Cancel
Safe Systems launches Information Security Program for financial institutions

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe Systems announced the availability of Information Security Program, which enables financial institutions to develop a customized, interactive and FFIEC-compliant approach to reporting, complete with notifications, reporting, collaboration, approval processes and regulatory updates. Cybersecurity and preparedness will continue to be at the forefront of business leaders’ minds over the next...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

