Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname Next Woodson

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames? - H. MELVIN / OCEAN CITY, NJ. Rob: Growing up I always thought "The Playmaker" looked so cool on a poster. Simple, but perfectly described Michael Irvin's game. Kenny "The Shark" Gant was great and fit his role of hunting tackles on special teams. I'd probably go with "Triplets," though: totally original, universally recognized and it's never been replicated in any sport. "Too Tall" Jones is a close second for me.

