Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname Next Woodson

What would be the one Cowboys game of all time that you would like to have as a "do-over" and the Cowboys win? - WALTER DE BELL / TROY, NY. Rob: Man, that's tough, but the good questions make you think. I mean, this franchise has lost two Super Bowls and absolute heartbreakers like the Ice Bowl and the Dez Catch game. (Maybe it's a "do-over" on that replay review.) Actually, I'm going with the first quarter of the 1994-95 NFC Championship game in wet, muddy San Francisco. If the Cowboys don't spot the 49ers 21 early points, they probably win the game and almost certainly beat the Chargers two weeks later to complete the first and only three-peat in NFL history.