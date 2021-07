The New York Yankees walked away with one win in a three-game series against the Mets this weekend. While Game 1 was rained out and postponed for a later date, the Yankees have only won two of their last nine games, indicating one of the worst cold streaks in baseball. While they did emerge victorious in the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday, the pitching has been lackluster as of late. Against one of the worst offenses in baseball, the Yankees allowed 20 runs in two days (3 games).