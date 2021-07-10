Cancel
NFL

Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-09 23:27:28 GMT+00:00 - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged in Los Angeles County with felony possession of an assault weapon on Friday and faces up to three years in prison.

Clark was arrested on March 13 after a traffic stop when officers found a firearm and two loaded guns in the car.

FOX4 in Kansas City reported that Clark will be arraigned on July 14 in Compton, Calif.

The charge on Friday is unrelated to another case against Clark, who was also arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles with a Uzi submachine gun after his car was stopped by police.

Clark is set to appear on Oct. 18 in the June case.

The 28-year-old Clark is entering the third season of a five-year, $104 million deal with the Chiefs. His base salary for 2021 is $18.5 million.

Clark was a Pro Bowler for the second straight season last year. He had 29 tackles and six sacks in 15 games.

He has 14 sacks in two seasons with Kansas City. Clark has 49 overall after posting 35 with the Seattle Seahawks over his first four seasons.

Clark has amassed 202 tackles, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 91 games (59 starts).

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

