Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Local family working to raise awareness about domestic violence

By Megan Sanctorum
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wlYq_0asYb93q00

INDIANAPOLIS — A local family is working to raise awareness about domestic violence, as the friends and family of Autumn Garay, 20, gathered outside of the City County Building on Friday after police said she was shot and killed by her boyfriend in November.

“Autumn was a 20-year-old teacher who had her whole life ahead of her,” Amber Jaquez, Autumn’s sister said. “We didn't know until a little bit down the road that Autumn had endured years of abuse.”

Jaquez said her sister was a loving, kind and charismatic teacher who loved children. She was shot and killed in her own apartment,

“It's heartbreaking because domestic violence is 100% preventable, so Autumn did not have to die,” Kelly McBride, Executive Director at the Domestic Violence Network said.

McBride said they have seen a major increase in calls for help ever since the pandemic began.

“Domestic violence is being reported at a 200% increase, homicides are at a 100% increase, so we are still seeing the same and we're not certain right now if that's because there has been an increase in domestic violence or that is more people reporting,” McBride said.

That is why Jaquez is working to raise awareness that she hopes to inspire others in similar situations to reach out for help.

“All of what my family and I are going through, it's crucial for the world to see this because it's going to resonate with someone somewhere…and whether we save one life or 500 the goal is to save lives here,” Jaquez said.

She and her family plan to be out all weekend with signs and they’re hoping to connect people with resources they may need.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence you can call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to https://www.thehotline.org/ .

You can also dial 211 to be connected with resources in your area.

Comments / 0

WRTV

WRTV

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Autumn Garay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Public Safetyindianapublicradio.org

New Domestic Violence Campaign Focuses On Stigma

A new awareness campaign to address domestic violence in Indiana is underway. The effort focuses on engaging community members and reducing stigma and judgement associated with domestic violence. The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence started the campaign after interviewing survivors. ICADV Prevention Coordinator Colleen Yeakle said a majority of those...
Evansville, INwevv.com

Domestic Violence Cases On The Rise

Throughout the pandemic several local domestic violence shelters noticed more victims seeking help. Community Advocacy Program Director at Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville, Gina Gist, said that isolation led to an increase of people needing to reach out. "So many people were isolated at home with their abusers," said...
Danville, INFox 59

Local domestic violence shelter holds Christmas in July

DANVILLE– Sheltering Wings is a domestic violence shelter in Danville. Since 2002 the organization has helped more than 20,000 domestic violence survivors in a number of ways. But, Sheltering Wings can’t do it alone. They need the community’s help so, they’re holding a Christmas in July event to help stock the shelter’s pantries. We talk tp Cassie Mecklenburg, the executive director of Sheltering Wings.
WISH-TV

Indiana experiencing domestic violence ‘crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victims advocates agree a crisis of domestic violence is brewing, highlighted by a murder-suicide on the east side Tuesday morning. Police believe Dorrell Paterson shot Davidtra Henderson before turning the gun on himself. Advocates who work to prevent domestic violence say there are a lot of new...
Mesquite, TXstarlocalmedia.com

NAACP to hold domestic violence seminar

The Mesquite Tri-East NAACP will host its second seminar on domestic violence 10 a.m. on Saturday at Inspiration Church located at 1233 North Belt Line Road. The seminar will be designed to help residents learn more about domestic violence and raise awareness of the available resources to help families escape domestic violence.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Family Place’s Sally’s House Is Rededicated To Help The Healing For Domestic Violence Victims

Five months ago Valentine’s Day was a real downer for The Family Place. In addition to struggling through a year of challenges presented by the pandemic, Winter Storm Uri had not just give an frigid cold shoulder to North Texas, it had sent TFP’s Sally’s House reeling. The 21-year-old Safe Campus where 52 women and 71 children had sought shelter from domestic abuse had itself suffered a devastating battering from the days of freezing temperatures. As bad as the first couple of days without electricity and heating were, it only got worse when ceilings caved in and pipes burst, flooding rooms and the clients’ precious belongings.
Harrisburg, PAtheburgnews.com

Harrisburg mother to hold event to raise awareness of gun violence

A Harrisburg mother plans to host an event to honor families affected by gun violence—a topic that hits close to home for her. On July 10, local fashion brands, dancers and speakers will gather at Italian Lake Park for “Saving Our Streets,” in an attempt to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence.
Kenton, OHwktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance at Forest Court Apartments. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched at shortly before 8 Wednesday night. The incident involved a boyfriend and a girlfriend at the complex. After an investigation, 29 year old Rocko Fletcher was arrested...
Carnegie, PANBC News

Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
Willow, NYRochester Business Journal

Willow Domestic Violence Center merges with RESOLVE

Willow Domestic Violence Center has merged with RESOLVE of Greater Rochester Inc. to expand staff clinical expertise and mental health services within Willow. A longtime collaborator with Willow, RESOLVE’s experience providing therapeutic support since 1998 will complement the continuum of services that Willow has provided to survivors of domestic abuse for more than four decades. Willow is ...
HealthGuymon Daily Herald

Raising awareness for PTSD Awareness

June was PTSD – Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - Awareness Month. The focus is to raise public awareness about issues related to PTSD and help to reduce the stigma associated with PTSD. The Senate designated June as the official month in 2014. While June is the official month to help raise awareness, the focus shouldn't stop there. As the Fourth of July approaches it is important to remember those who are dealing with PTSD and the triggers that can take place with the Fourth of July festivities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy