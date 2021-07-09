$5.4B transportation billincludes solid projects,but neglects I-25 segment
Gov. Jared Polis in June signed a $5.4 billion transportation-funding bill into law, saying that the legislation would “fix the damn roads in Colorado.”. Senate Bill 21-260 imposes new fees on gasoline and diesel fuel, ridesharing apps, car rentals, electric-vehicle purchases, deliveries and other measures, with the funds used for state and local transportation projects, debt payments, incentives for vehicle electrification and projects to mitigate air pollution.bizwest.com
