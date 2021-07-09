Cancel
Boulder, CO

Tayer: ‘I missed this’: Connectivity and Recovery

By John Tayer
 6 days ago

“I missed this,” was the common refrain as friends and family embraced during the first vacation trip back to my hometown in the past 18 months. “This” was the warmth and uplifting power of human connection — the chance to experience full facial expressions, to feel the tug of loving arms, to sit close together and chat aimlessly about life — that so many of us missed over the past 15 months or so. And now there is newfound appreciation of it and the collective sense, if tinged by a bit of anxiety for what future waves of virus variants are yet to come, that our souls need it.

Mental HealthThrive Global

3 things midlife introverts can do to finally be more confident in a crowd

As a life long introvert, I’ve heard all the labels that get plastered on those of us that seek to recharge our mind and souls with solitude; antisocial, conceited, cold…you name it. But as I get older and seek to live a midlife that flips most of my limiting beliefs on their head, this go-to, comfortable introversion may need some reexamining as well.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Outside acquires multiple cycling brands

BOULDER — Outside has acquired the biking website Pinkbike along with its sister brands Trailforks and CyclingTips, it announced Wednesday in a news release. Pinkbike is a mountain-bike-focused, video-centric website based in British Columbia. It attracts more than 700 million annual pageviews, according to the news release. Cycling Tips is focused on road biking and racing. Trailforks is a GPS trail database that has more than 300,000 mountain biking routes and more than 6 million users.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

For many local businesses, COVID not as bad as feared

As Colorado’s economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are showing strong signs of recovery, the Colorado Sun reports. Encouraging signs include growing membership in local chambers of commerce and an increase in new entity filings. This article has been intentionally blurred. You must purchase a subscription to view...
Mental Healthseattlepi.com

Know the digital body language of highly effective communicators

Being a good communicator takes the willingness to understand how sharing information builds teams and leads to more effective working relationships. Communication skills have always been the core foundation of productivity, and without them, people are left to assume. We live in a digital marketplace that is defining how communication...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Sovrn Holdings acquires Proper Media

BOULDER — Boulder-based publishing technology company Sovrn Holdings Inc. has acquired the San Diego advertising agency Proper Media, the companies announced Wednesday in a news release. “Sovrn and Proper Media share a commitment to help publishers better understand, operate and grow their business,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in a...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Boulder cannabis startup launches $8M funding round

BOULDER — Cannabis startup Corsica Innovations Inc. launched an $8 million funding round Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has already raised $5.72 million. The company is raising the funds through debt and options. Corsica Innovations is currently developing a product called Leaf, a...
Relationshipsocmomblog.com

Amazing Ways You Can Help Your Child Choose a Career

It is never too early to start teaching your children about careers. By introducing them to different industries and jobs at a young age, they will be able to find their passion sooner than later. This blog post includes tips for how you can help your child succeed in any industry as well as advice on finding the perfect summer internship opportunity!
HealthThrive Global

Becoming A Great Virtual Leader At The Convergence of Empathy & Sympathy

This article is authored by Joshua Konkle, Chief of Staff and Operations Leader, in collaboration with LeadersWord. We live in a new normal. At a time when organizations, as well as individuals, are unsure of what life will be like post-COVID-19, one thing is certain: remote work is here to stay. According to a 2020 Gallup poll, 72% of office workers said that they would prefer to work remotely at least two days a week, and one-third said they would like to work from home in perpetuity.
TechnologyCourier News

Device taps brain waves to help paralyzed man communicate

In a medical first, researchers harnessed the brain waves of a paralyzed man unable to speak — and turned what he intended to say into sentences on a computer screen. It will take years of additional research but the study, reported Wednesday, marks an important step toward one day restoring more natural communication for people who can’t talk because of injury or illness.
Relationship AdviceCleveland Scene

10 Best Senior Dating Sites That Older People Can Use for Free

Senior dating is becoming increasingly popular among older people. With grown-up kids and heading into retirement, most seniors don’t have as many obligations as they once did. Therefore, they have more time for themselves, and they get to spend it however they like. At this time in their life, plenty...
Colorado Statebizwest.com

Colorado Springs hotel to become affordable housing

A Dallas-based developer has proposed to convert a Motel 6 in Colorado Springs into affordable housing, the Gazette reports. The project would turn the hotel into 117 studio apartments. This article has been intentionally blurred. You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content. Want to See...
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

9 Markers Of A Happy Relationship, From Experts Who Study Couples For 20+ Years

If you're at all familiar with research on relationships, chances are you've heard of the Gottmans. Psychologists John Gottman, Ph.D., and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., founders of the Gottman Institute, are arguably the world's leading relationship experts—they can even predict the success of a relationship (with uncanny accuracy!) within 15 minutes of observing the couple's behavior. It's safe to say they know a thing or two about the science of love.
Public HealthCourier-Express

I miss masks already

One not so bad part about the pandemic was that I didn’t have to worry about what was in my teeth. Between masks and interviews being conducted entirely over the phone, I was able to talk without even combing my hair. I could wear the same Iron Man T-shirt four days in a row, and no one would notice. My jeans were ripped and comfy – as great jeans often are – and people didn’t know.
Relationship Adviceskiddle.com

Manchester virtual speed dating | ages 34-45

Calling all Singles! Have you ever tried Speed Dating before...interested to find out more?. Have you ever tried Speed Dating before...interested to find out more?. Our events are now virtual, bigger and better than ever and on the plus side you can join from wherever you are in the world. Pour yourself a drink and get ready for the unforgettable digital dating experience.

