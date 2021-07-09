Cancel
Energy Industry

Petrobras, Sonangol release teaser for Potiguar basin asset sale

By OGJ editors
Oil & Gas Journal
 8 days ago

Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and Sonangol Hidrocarbonetos Brasil Ltda. (Sonangol) have started the teaser stage for sale of the total stakes of both companies in the onshore exploratory block POT-T-794, part of the BT-POT-55A concession, in the Potiguar basin of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. Petrobras holds a 70% stake...

#Petrobras#Oil And Gas#Brasil#Petr Leo Brasileiro Sa#The Bt Pot 55a#Songangol#Upanema
