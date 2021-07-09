COVID-19 vaccinations available at pop-ups next week

The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide several walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning July 13. No appointments are necessary at these sites and vaccines will be available while supplies last.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Walk-up vaccination sites include:

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 103, 190 Upland Blvd., July 13-14, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Iglesia La Luz del Mundo, 2413 Cedar Ave., July 13, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Consulate General El Salvador, 765 N. Nellis Blvd., July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Second Baptist Church, 500 Madison Ave., July 17, 8 a.m. to noon.

Those who prefer to preregister for these sites can do so at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/ .

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/ .

