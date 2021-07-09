Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

L Brands board approves split with Victoria's Secret; corporate to be renamed Bath & Body Works

Posted by 
10TV
10TV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

L Brands Inc. announced that Victoria's Secret will separate and become its own independent, publicly-traded company on Friday. In addition, the Board of Directors approved changing the L Brands name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. The name change will take effect on Aug. 2. Victoria's Secret will be named...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Wexner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Victoria S Secret#L Brands Inc#Secret Co#Sycamore Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesschainstoreage.com

Former Victoria’s Secret COO joins It’Sugar leadership team

An L Brands veteran has joined one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America. It’Sugar has appointed Mike Koempel as COO. Most recently, from 2017 to 2020, he served as executive VP/COO at Victoria’s Secret Lingerie. Prior to Victoria’s Secret, Koempel served as executive VP/CFO at L Brands’...
Economymediapost.com

Who's Buying The Victoria's Secret Rebrand?

The brand has been falling out of favor for years, first gradually, then suddenly, with the decline precipitated by former executive Ed Razek's transphobic, body-shaming remarks and cancellation of the VS Fashion Show. For a few years after that, the heritage brand was relatively unchanging as its competitors revolutionized the...
Businessbizjournals

L Brands to become Bath & Body Works Inc.

With the spinoff of Victoria’s Secret set for next month, the Columbus-based retailer is changing its name to reflect its current business. The company will become Bath & Body Works Inc. starting Aug. 2. The board approved both the separation of the lingerie brand and the name change Friday. It’s...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Last call for L Brands

L Brands is changing its name in connection with the separation of its two businesses. Following months of consideration, L Brands’ board officially approved the spin-off of its lingerie brand into a stand-alone company named Victoria’s Secret that will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “VSCO. The board also approved a name change for L Brands, which will become Bath & Body Works, with its stock symbol changing from “LB” to “BBWI.”
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

L Brands is about to be a brand of the past

One of Columbus' most prominent business names is about to become a brand of the past. The L Brands board of directors on Friday approved the separation of Victoria's Secret into a standalone publicly traded company called Victoria's Secret & Co. The remaining company's name becomes Bath & Body Works Inc. as of Aug. 2.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Mackage Picks a New CEO

Mackage, the Canadian brand best known for luxury outerwear, has appointed veteran fashion executive Tanya Golesic as its chief executive officer, adding talent to the team to support growth initiatives. Golesic succeeds Mackage founder Patrick Elfassy, who has become executive chairman. Elfassy is the brother of Mackage founder Eran Elfassy.
Businesssgbonline.com

Lululemon Leads Goldman Sachs List Of Apparel Stock Recommendations

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday initiated coverage of the Apparel and Brands sector, rating Lululemon its “top idea” and initiating a “buy” rating on Yeti. In the active lifestyle space, the investment firm has a “neutral” rating on Canada Goose and Gap and a “sell” on VF Corp. Among other stocks,...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Francesco Trapani Chairs New SPAC, Launches Listing on Euronext Amsterdam

MILAN — There’s a new SPAC in Europe, promoted by luxury veteran Francesco Trapani. The Milan-based VAM Investments private equity holding, chaired by Trapani, has formed VAM Investments SPAC B.V., focused on consumer products and services. It launched Wednesday, and until July 16 is book building for up to 225 million euros and is requesting admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Ryan Specialty Group launches IPO

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (Ryan Specialty) has announced the launch of an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Ryan Specialty is offering 56,918,278 shares of stock in the IPO at an expected price of between $22 and $25 per share. The company intends to grant the underwriters...
Businessbizjournals

Core & Main targets $7.5B valuation in planned IPO

Core & Main LP, a Maryland Heights-based distributor of drainage and fire protection products, said Wednesday it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering. The company is targeting an up to $7.5 billion valuation in its IPO, Reuters reported. The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it plans to offer over 34,883,721 shares of its Class A common stock, with the offering price expected to be between $20 and $23 per share.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Vacuum Sale Has Major Savings on Dyson, iRobot, and Other Top Brands

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here’s a riddle for you: Other than the weather, what’s one thing that changes with the seasons? The dirt and debris we track indoors, of course! Whether we’re cleaning up after pets, a party, or everyday life, our homes get extra foot traffic in the summer, so it’s essential to have the right equipment to tackle cleaning with ease. Luckily, Bed Bath & Beyond just announced their huge floor care sale, which includes picks from popular brands like Shark, Dyson, and iRobot. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your old vacuum, or if you want to invest in a gadget that will do the cleaning for you (hello, Roomba!), this is your chance. No matter what your living space or mess looks like, you’ll find something to clean it at Bed Bath & Beyond right now. We’ve linked to a few of our favorite picks below, and you can shop the full sale here.
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

Membership Collective Group INC. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Membership Collective Group (“MCG”), a global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club and Soho Home, and related digital platforms, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. In addition, MCG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,466,535 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MCG” on July 15, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy