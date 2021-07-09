New study looks into how bedtime stories can help children in the hospital

How do teens learn the important skill of empathy, which researchers say is vital for building a more compassionate society?. Writing for The Conversation, Jessica Stern, a postdoctoral research fellow in psychology at the University of Virginia, describes the results of a newly published study she and colleagues conducted in the lab of Joseph P. Allen, Hugh Kelly Professor of Psychology at UVA. The researchers followed a group of adolescents from their early teens into adulthood and looked for four types of empathetic behaviors: showing understanding, helping friends solve their problems, providing emotional validation and actively engaging in conversations.
