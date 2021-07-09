Alleged drunk driver arrested near Fry Street after mixing medication, alcohol

Buy Now DRC

A woman allegedly said she was not supposed to drink alcohol after taking her prescription medication, but went to a bar anyway, according to a police report.

The Denton Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman at about 2 a.m. Thursday at the 1200 block of West Mulberry Street after she left The Garage with a group of friends.

Officers had been patrolling the area when they saw the suspect and her friends exit the bar. The group walked away from police officers and toward a vehicle, then the suspect got into the driver’s seat and began driving, officers observed. Police then began following her.

According to the report, the officers made contact with her and she displayed several behaviors indicating she was intoxicated, including a strong smell of alcohol while speaking to them, red and watery eyes, and swaying.

The suspect said she had consumed three mixed drinks containing tequila and had taken prescription medication earlier that day, which she knew she technically was not allowed to do. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to a local hospital after agreeing to take a blood alcohol test.

Other reports

2000 block of West Windsor Drive — At about 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to an alleged assault that occurred during a game of softball at North Lakes Park, according to a police report.

The caller said a male suspect walked up to another man and struck him in the face.

At the scene, the 56-year-old victim told officers the suspect, who was on the opposing team, had become upset and stuck him once on the right side of the head with a closed fist. The two men did not know each other and it is unknown why the suspect became upset.

According to the report, the victim said he wanted to press charges, but the suspect had left and was unable to be located. The case is still under investigation.

5600 block of Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive — At around 4 p.m. Thursday, a 74-year-old woman contacted Denton Police Department to report a fraud, according to a police report.

The victim told officers an unknown person was allegedly using her bank information to make payments without her consent. From April to June, several items worth a total of about $400 were purchased at Nebraska Furniture Mart using her account.

The incident is being investigated.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 469 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.