Luzerne County, PA

10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Luzerne County on Friday; 230 statewide

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 829. The county’s total cases is now at 32,161 since the pandemic began last year. Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,579 cases and 483 deaths; Monroe County has 14,852cases and 321 deaths. The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 230 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,773. Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25–July 1, stood at 1.1%. Vaccination distribution According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 8: • Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. • 61% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 21st among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population. Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: • Vaccine providers have administered 11,291,991 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 9. • 5,536,589 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,400 people per day receiving vaccinations. To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website . A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258. Statewide data There are 295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 8, there were 8 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,737 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 163,715 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 4,806,448 individuals who have tested negative to date.

