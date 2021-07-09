Indio police today asked for the public's help identifying the person who fatally struck a 57-year-old man as he was crossing a street last month.

Investigators do not know who ran over Domingo Cordova of Indio on June 28 , but have since ascertained the type of vehicle involved.

According to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron, a newer model silver- colored pickup, possibly a Dodge Ram, hit the man as he attempted to cross Shadow Palm Avenue, just west of Monroe Street, at 9:02 p.m.







"The truck fled the scene southbound on Monroe,'' according to a police statement.

Witnesses called 911, and first responders reached the location within a couple of minutes, pronouncing Cordova dead at the scene.

There are no crosswalks within that section of road, and it was unclear whether the pickup driver had time to stop before the victim appeared in his path.

Investigators said the vehicle will likely have damage to the front driver's side, with both the headlight and fog light busted.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police department at 760-391-4051, or 760-341-7867.

The post Indio Police seek help identifying driver who fatally struck pedestrian appeared first on KESQ .