POTUS

Biden Has Now Cancelled $1.5 Billion Of Student Loans This Way

By Zack Friedman
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
The Biden administration cancelled another $55 million of student loans today, marking a total of $1.5 billion of student loans cancelled this way. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. Student Loans. The U.S. Department of Education today announced that more students...

POTUSFortune

Federal student loan servicers aren’t ready for payments to resume in the fall

Student loan borrowers aren’t the only ones unprepared for payments to restart in the fall. On July 13, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter to President Joe Biden with findings from a questionnaire sent to federal student loan servicers that indicate the companies need more time “to ensure that borrowers are supported when reentering payment on their student loans.”
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Elizabeth Warren Says Student Loan Servicers Aren’t Prepared For Student Loan Repayment On October 1, But That’s Not What They Said

Are student loan servicers ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1?. Here’s what you need to know. If the question is whether your student loan servicer is ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1, the answer is it depends who you ask. If you ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the answer is a resounding “no.” Warren, along with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MA), asked several leading student loan servicers detailed questions about student loans and student loan repayment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The senators sent letters to the student loan services, asking them, among other questions, whether they are ready for student loan payments to resume. The student loan servicers each responded in writing.
POTUSAOL Corp

Democrats sound alarm on student loan collections as payment restart looms

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers are asking the Education Department (ED) about student debt collection practices in the face of a potential wave of student loan defaults when the pandemic payment pause expires, Yahoo Finance has learned. "With student loan and interest payments scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021, and...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Senate Democrats announce plans for $3.5 trillion budget package to expand Medicare, advance Biden priorities

Senate Democrats on Tuesday reached an early agreement to pursue a sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that would expand Medicare benefits, boost federal safety net programs and combat climate change, aiming to sidestep Republican opposition and deliver on President Biden’s top economic priorities. The wide array of planned health, education...
POTUSFortune

Some Education Department officials favor another student loan freeze extension

Less than a month after Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to extend the freeze on student loan repayments through March 31, 2022, Education Department officials are reportedly also pushing the White House for a payment reprieve. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. July 26. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT...
POTUSFortune

Biden administration wipes out more student loan debt

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge student loans totaling $55.6 million by students who attended troubled schools like Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty, and the Court Reporting Institute. This...
POTUSFortune

Biden administration brings on a big supporter for student-loan forgiveness

Student-loan forgiveness continues to hang in the balance at a time when many borrowers still feel vulnerable. On July 6, however, the U.S. Department of Education announced an appointment that has the potential to tip the scales in favor of more student-debt cancellation. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. July 26. ENROLLMENT. 847.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And Eviction Moratorium Will End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Education Department cancels loan debt of nearly 2k defrauded borrowers

The Education Department on Friday forgave the loans of nearly 2,000 former students who were defrauded by for-profit colleges. Friday’s announcement follows the administration’s decision in June to forgive the loans of 18,000 former ITT Technical Institute students. The Biden administration has canceled more than $1.5 billion in student debt...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

The Chances That Biden Extends The Student Loan Payment Pause Just Went Up — A Lot

Student loan borrowers hoping that President Biden will extend the current moratorium on student loan payments just got a huge boost. The CARES Act, a law passed by Congress last year in response to the pandemic and recession, temporarily suspended all payments and froze all interest on government-held federal student loans. The bill also paused all collections activities on defaulted federal student loans. The student loan payment moratorium was originally set to last six months, but it has since been extended several times. The current extension of the moratorium ordered by President Biden is set to end on September 30, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loans Won’t Get Cancelled Unless These 5 Things Happen

Before President Joe Biden enacts student loan cancellation, 5 things must happen. Here’s what you need to know. It seems like every day there is some legislator, advocate, or student loan borrower calling on Biden to cancel student loan debt. Some say he promised student loan cancellation when running for president. Others say he said he would cancel student loans day one. Still others say he hasn’t cancelled enough student loan debt. The reality is that Biden has cancelled $3 billion of student loans since becoming president. Call the amount substantial. Call it insignificant. However, most student loan borrowers are focused on the potential for a larger prize: wide-scale student loan cancellation. Many don’t understand what’s taking so long, why it hasn’t happen, and when they can expect their student loans to get cancelled. Here’s the thing: like most things, there is a process. Congress hasn’t cancelled student loans because there’s not enough support in Congress from both political parties to cancel student loans, whether for $10,000 or $50,000. Will Biden cancel student loan debt? For that to happen, five things must happen:
POTUSCNBC

Why you should prepare for student loan payments to resume—even if Biden extends the pause

Since March 27, 2020, federal student loan interest rates have been set to 0% and payments have been paused. The policy is set to expire on Oct. 1, 2021. Economists have warned that ending the pause could lead to negative outcomes such as a spike in missed payments and delinquency (more than 1 in 4 were already in delinquency or default before the pandemic). And legislators such as Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Patty Murray of Washington have urged President Biden to extend the student loan moratorium into 2022.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Democrats Urge Education Department To Expand Debt Relief For Student Loan Borrowers

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and 21 of their Senate colleagues in urging Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to expand student debt relief in the Department’s upcoming higher education rulemaking. In a letter to Secretary Cardona, the members highlighted the need for polices that improve and expand our existing student loan repayment and forgiveness programs to ensure borrowers can access the relief they are owed. Specifically, Continue Reading

