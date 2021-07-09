SLO County resident dies from West Nile Virus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A resident of San Luis Obispo County has died from the West Nile Virus.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced the death on Friday.

The public health department said the person died from complications from contracting the virus. This is the first confirmed case and the first death from West Nile in 2021.

"We extend our sincere condolences to this patient’s family," said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. "This loss is a tragic reminder that West Nile Virus is here in California and can cause very serious illness. Please, be sure to protect yourself from mosquito bites and drain any sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed."

An investigation has indicated that this person likely became infected while visiting an area of California where West Nile Virus can be found more regularly, not San Luis Obispo County.

West Nile VIrus is commonly transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. Most people who become infected do not experience any symptoms, but a small percentage of those infected can suffer serious neurologic illnesses, the public health department said. The risk of serious complications is higher for people over the age of 50 and those with serious medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says the best way to protect yourself from contracting West Nile is to protect yourself from mosquitoes. That includes wearing protective clothing, applying a repellent that contains DEET, and remaining aware of mosquitoes when they are most active. People should also look to eliminate standing water near homes to eliminate breeding sites.

For more information on West Nile Virus activity in California, click here .

