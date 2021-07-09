Cancel
Bollinger County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bollinger by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bollinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BOLLINGER COUNTY At 623 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grassy to near Leopold to near Advance, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marble Hill, Leopold, Grassy, Zalma and Glenallen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

