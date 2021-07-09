Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Emanuel, Laurens, Macon, Peach, Taylor, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Emanuel; Laurens; Macon; Peach; Taylor; Treutlen; Twiggs; Upson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...PEACH...WHEELER NORTHEASTERN TELFAIR...SOUTHWESTERN EMANUEL...NORTHERN WILCOX EASTERN TALBOT...DODGE...SOUTHERN TWIGGS...PULASKI...NORTHEASTERN MACON...NORTHEASTERN DOOLY...TAYLOR...TREUTLEN...SOUTHEASTERN UPSON...HOUSTON...CRAWFORD...MONTGOMERY...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 626 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Thomaston to Warner Robins and Soperton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Dublin, Perry, Fort Valley, Thomaston, Swainsboro, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Hawkinsville, Lyons, Soperton, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Butler, Roberta, Warner Robins, Vidalia, Centerville, Byron and Unadilla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH