Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TOOMBS...NORTHEASTERN DOOLY...WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN TELFAIR...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON NORTHERN WILCOX...SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN BLECKLEY...DODGE AND PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 725 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Browndale to near Milan to near Towns to near Alamo, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Eastman, Hawkinsville, Alamo, Helena, Uvalda, Scotland, Chauncey, Alston, Union, Towns, Dubois, Hayneville, Browndale, Spring Hill, Mobley Crossing, Mock Springs, Baileys Park, McNatt Falls and Ocmulgee Banks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH