Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TOOMBS...NORTHEASTERN DOOLY...WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN TELFAIR...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON NORTHERN WILCOX...SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN BLECKLEY...DODGE AND PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 725 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Browndale to near Milan to near Towns to near Alamo, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Eastman, Hawkinsville, Alamo, Helena, Uvalda, Scotland, Chauncey, Alston, Union, Towns, Dubois, Hayneville, Browndale, Spring Hill, Mobley Crossing, Mock Springs, Baileys Park, McNatt Falls and Ocmulgee Banks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Scotland, GA
City
Alamo, GA
City
Alston, GA
County
Houston County, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
County
Dooly County, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
City
Chauncey, GA
County
Wilcox County, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Milan, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Dodge#Heavy Rain#Dooly#Dodge#Ocmulgee Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy