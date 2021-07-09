New Cancer Data Have Been Reported by Researchers at Queen’s University (Responsible Biology, Aging Populations and the 50th Anniversary of the “war On Cancer.”)

A science-based video game is looking for players to help train its algorithm so that it can detect cancerous cells from just an image. AcCELLerate, as the game is known, requires players to trace over photos of dye-stained tongues using a smartphone or mouse, which isn’t as gross as it sounds. These fluorescent colored scans become more difficult to trace as the game progresses and with enough results, will go towards real scientific research into oral cancer.