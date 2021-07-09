2 Boston Hospitals planning $400M+ suburban ASC expansion
Two Boston-based hospitals are expanding ASC offerings to the suburbs through two $400 million projects — one with opposition from community and healthcare groups. 1. Mass General Brigham is planning three ASCs in Westborough, Westwood and Woburn, all in Massachusetts, that would offer surgery, physician services and diagnostic imaging. The $400 million ASC expansion is part of the hospital's larger $1.9 billion expansion.www.beckersasc.com
