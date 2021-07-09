Angsty College Student Calls Stepmom A 'Homewrecker Gold Digger,' Drama Ensues
We can always count on Reddit's infamous "Am I The A$$hole?" for some juicy family drama. In this post, a distraught stepmom has no idea how to handle her relationship with her stepdaughter. Because the girl's bio momconvinced her that the OP was the homewrecker that ruined her parent's marriage when they actually only got together after the parents got divorced. When visiting her stepmom's home, she totally snapped at her, calling her both a homewrecker and a gold digger. Major yikes. Scroll down for more of the dramatic details.cheezburger.com
