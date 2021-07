Originally Posted On: home fall prevention checklist for older adults (bayshoremedicalsupply.net) As we age, our bodies don’t work quite as well as it used to. When we become older adults, this degeneration of our bodies can become hazardous. We become prone to falling in our own home for a number of reasons, from poor balance due to poor circulation in some part of our bodies to loss of leg strength. And yet we want to keep our independence as much as possible. Yet how do you do that and minimize the risk of falls at home at the same time? We have put together a home fall prevention checklist for older adults and tips on home medical equipment that can minimize the risk.