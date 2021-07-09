Albion Seniors plate 11 runs in win against St. Paul

A key cog in the machine that won the Home School World Series, Schark was a dominant presence in the lineup as well as on the field for the Patriots. He batted .508, had an on-base percentage of .595 and slugged .815. He led the Patriots in RBI (48), triples (8), home runs (4), doubles (12), stolen bases (42) and runs scored (64). The University of Central Missouri signee only struck out seven times in 160 plate appearances.