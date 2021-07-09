Albion Seniors plate 11 runs in win against St. Paul
The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors saw its four-game winning streak end Monday night with a 5-4 loss against the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds. Albion bounced back on Wednesday night with a 11-1 win against St. Paul, avenging its loss earlier in the season. Ryan Kramer earned the win on the mound, tossing five innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out three, earning his fourth win of the season.columbustelegram.com
