Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albion, NE

Albion Seniors plate 11 runs in win against St. Paul

By Sam Ficarro
Columbus Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors saw its four-game winning streak end Monday night with a 5-4 loss against the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds. Albion bounced back on Wednesday night with a 11-1 win against St. Paul, avenging its loss earlier in the season. Ryan Kramer earned the win on the mound, tossing five innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out three, earning his fourth win of the season.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Albion, NE
City
Center, NE
City
Schuyler, NE
Albion, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plating#Wild Pitch#Albion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
West Point, NEColumbus Telegram

String of shutouts continues for Schuyler Legion

A long season managed to get even longer for the Schuyler Mcleod Post 47 American Legion Baseball team last week. Schuyler lost home games played at Merchant Park to West Point-Beemer July 6 by a score of 18-0 and by 20-0 to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg two nights later. The two losses dropped Schuyler to 0-11 on the season.
Albion, NEColumbus Telegram

OWA Reds suffer 11-4 loss against Albion

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds struggled to get the bats going against the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors on Monday night at home. Turner Halvorsen tallied the only two hits for the Juniors as they lost 11-4 in six innings. Albion starter Trent Patzel threw four shutout innings, allowing just the two Halvorsen hits and five strikeouts.
MLBnumberfire.com

Paul DeJong sitting Monday for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Paul DeJong as a starter for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. DeJong will sit today's game out while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project DeJong to make 235 more plate appearances this season, with 8 home...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison 16U Earns Seven-Run Win Against Tri-Valley

Madison Black 16U collected 13 hits in the 9-2 win over Tri-Valley. Jackson Lembcke had three hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Mason Kennington drove in two as well. Aiden Jensen started for Madison, pitching four innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Next for Madison Black 16U is Baltic on Thursday.
Shelby, NEColumbus Telegram

SOS Juniors fall in area semifinals

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors bounced back from an opening loss in the Area Tournament but committed far too many mistakes in the semifinals and saw an unlikely run to the title game come up one win short. SOS lost to Neligh 7-6 on Friday in Silver Creek, came back with a...
Iowa StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul Saints score seven runs in third inning, rout Iowa 10-3

DES MOINES – The St. Paul Saints scored seven runs in the third inning — and hit for the cycle — en route to a 10-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night. Willians Astudillo gave the Saints a 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing double. Mark Contreras followed with a run-scoring triple, Damek Tomscha with an RBI single and Jimmy Kerrigan with a two-run homer.
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Spinners fill plate full of runs during season’s best win streak

The Mooresville Spinners summer college-level baseball team wound up being just that upon extending its season’s best winning streak so far both in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks and from without. It’s a good thing. The Spinners twice reached the double-digit department in runs scored and nearly needed each...
Baseballmilb.com

I-Cubs Sweep Doubleheader to Split Series Against St. Paul

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Cubs (24-33) beat the St. Paul Saints (28-31) 1-0 in game one and 3-2 in game two, sweeping the doubleheader, Sunday at Principal Park. In game one, Iowa threw a no-hitter, their second of the season and beat St. Paul 1-0 on a walk off sacrifice fly.
BaseballSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

IF: Jack Schark, senior, St. Louis Patriots

A key cog in the machine that won the Home School World Series, Schark was a dominant presence in the lineup as well as on the field for the Patriots. He batted .508, had an on-base percentage of .595 and slugged .815. He led the Patriots in RBI (48), triples (8), home runs (4), doubles (12), stolen bases (42) and runs scored (64). The University of Central Missouri signee only struck out seven times in 160 plate appearances.
BaseballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Omaha overpowers St. Paul Saints

The Omaha Storm Chasers hit four home runs — three during a seven-run sixth inning — and went on to outslug the St. Paul Saints 10-6 on Sunday at CHS Field. Despite the loss, the Saints (25-28) won their first home series of the season by taking four of the six games.
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

D: Ashley Martinez, senior, St. Dominic

A rock in the final third, Martinez anchored a Crusaders defense that gave up just 14 goals in 25 matches. Also scored seven goals and handed out seven assists. Selected as co-defensive player of the year in Class 4 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Signed with the University of Wisconsin, a perennial Big 10 Conference power.
MLBperutribune.com

St. Louis-Colorado Runs

Cardinals second. Tyler O'Neill doubles to deep left field. Yadier Molina homers to center field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Tommy Edman singles to center field. Paul DeJong lines out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Harrison Bader flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Johan Oviedo grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
Baseballmycentralnebraska.com

Lakeview Seniors Top Albion, Junior Reds Bow

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors got back on the winning track last night. Lakeview, which had lost to Pender and Wayne in its last two league tournament games over the weekend, got by Albion 5-4 on Monday. Sam Kwapnioski led Bank of the Valley by going 3-for-4 with...
Iowa StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul Saints crushed 15-2 by Iowa

DES MOINES – The St. Paul Saints suffered their most one-sided loss of the season Friday night, falling 15-2 to the Iowa Cubs. Tyler Ladendorf went 4-for-5 for Iowa with a solo homer and five RBI. Tony Wolters was 2-for-6 with four RBI. The Cubs scored five runs in the...
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Blues cash in on errors, win 10-2

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues played their final home game of the season Tuesday night looking to bounce back from a loss Sunday and build momentum for a quickly approaching postseason. The Blues pulled away late, scoring eight runs in the final three innings for a 10-2...
MLBColumbus Telegram

Husker baseball adds transfer pitcher from Texas A&M

The Nebraska baseball team lost three pitchers in the Major League Baseball Draft, and then added one from the transfer portal. Mason Ornelas, who spent the first two seasons of his college career at Texas A&M, announced Tuesday he was transferring to Lincoln. A 6-foot, 210-pound right-hander, Ornelas struck out...
Montvale, NJthepressgroup.net

Green Knights on top of the world (well, state) as champs

MONTVALE—According to head coach Mark Cieslak, the “concept of together” was one element that led to the remarkable success of St. Joseph Regional High School’s 2021 baseball season. The Green Knights defeated Delbarton, 17-2, to win the NJSIAA North Non-Public A sectional title on June 10. They went on to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy