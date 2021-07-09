Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds City Hall reopening to public July 12

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, Edmonds City Hall will be reopening to the public beginning Monday, July 12. According to a city announcement, city hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some services will remain fully online as the transition to online during the pandemic has proven to be more efficient. Other departments may be conducing business with the public by appointment only.

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
Government
Edmonds, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Edmonds City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy