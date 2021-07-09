Edmonds City Hall reopening to public July 12

After more than a year of being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, Edmonds City Hall will be reopening to the public beginning Monday, July 12. According to a city announcement, city hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some services will remain fully online as the transition to online during the pandemic has proven to be more efficient. Other departments may be conducing business with the public by appointment only.