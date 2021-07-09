Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Universitas Sumatera Utara Researcher Highlights Research in Legal Issues (Insolvency and financial health prediction model for the listed companies on the Indonesia Stock Exchange)

By Health Policy, Law Daily
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 10 days ago

Health Policy and Law Daily -- Research findings on legal issues are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “An insolvency and financial health prediction model is an important warning to decision-makers.”. The news editors obtained a quote from the research...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
434
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listed Companies#Solvency#Financial Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

Global sustainable investment hits $35.3trn as investors seek more ESG integration

Sustainable investment in the major financial markets globally has grown to $35.3trn and now represents 36% of all professionally-managed assets across the United States, Canada, Japan, Australasia and Europe, a report shows. The Global Sustainable Investment Review published by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA) maps the state of sustainable...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Private Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market May Set New Growth Story | MEDITECH, Epic Systems, Cerner

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Private Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Private Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Epic Systems, Cerner Corporation, MEDITECH, Intersystems Corporation, Change Healthcare etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Private Health Information Exchange (HIE) for the foreseeable future.
MarketsHarvard Health

Putting the F into ESG—The Importance of Financial Materiality in ESG Investing

This post is based on an ISS EVA memorandum by Anthony Campagna, Global Director of Fundamental Research for Institutional Shareholder Services ISS EVA, and Gavin Thomson, Associate Director, ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and legal operations experts to discuss corporate legal department spending trends in upcoming webinar

July 22 presentation will cover insights and statistics outlined in the company's latest LegalVIEW® Insights report. July 19, 2021 -Nearly a third of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions corporate legal department (CLD) clients showed a 90 percent or more difference between their lowest and highest annual legal spend amounts in the last five years, according to data compiled by the company. However, even with wild fluctuations individually, these clients - all of whom have had mature e-billing for at least six years - pay no more in total outside counsel costs on average than they did in 2016. The nuances driving these trends and other valuable insights from ELM Solutions' recently-introduced LegalVIEW® Insights report will be among those discussed in an ELM Solutions-hosted webinar on July 22.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Health Care Information Systems Market: Technological Progress in the Healthcare Sector to Accelerate Market Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Healthcare Information Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global health care information systems market was valued at US$ 227,021.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in government initiatives and increase in adoption of health care IT products by health care providers are expected to boost the global health care information systems market from 2018 to 2026.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Financial Institutions worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Asset Performance Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Siemens, GE Digital, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Asset Performance Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Asset Performance Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Asset Performance Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Environmentinternationalinvestment.net

Jersey regulator ramps up Greenwashing drive

The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has published new disclosure requirements relating to sustainable investment. The requirements aim to address the risk of greenwashing (funds being mislabelled as having a sustainable objective) and will apply to certified funds, certain fund services businesses, Jersey private funds and investment advisers. Following consultation...
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

ADT Commercial Deepens Presence in New Markets

Following the news that the organization has strengthened its retail market support by expanding solutions offerings to include Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), ADT Commercial, a U.S.-based provider of commercial security, fire, life safety, and risk consulting services, announced today that it is continuing to deepen its presence in key growth markets and has assembled a team of prominent vertical market leaders to address the unique and complex needs of customers in Energy & Utilities, Cannabis, Cities, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Institutions, and U.S.-based customers with an international presence.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “. IFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co....
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Canada’s Plan For Catalytic Converter Thefts Work?

Montreal, Canada, has a plan for the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts. At first brush, it seems so simple. But will it work? Montreal is having motorists register their catalytic converters. Canada is engraving catalytic converters with ID numbers. To begin registering cats three sites in Montreal were set...
Technologydallassun.com

EClinCloud Announces Partnership with Signant Health to Provide Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessments Solutions

To serve the global growth and expansion of Chinese pharmaceutical companies and support the move toward digitally-enabled clinical trials, EClinCloud (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. and Signant Health, the world's leading evidence generation company, have established an exclusive strategic partnership to co-market and sell Signant's SmartSignals eCOA software and services in Greater China. EClinCloud will serve as the face of Signant's business operations in Greater China, bringing renowned clinical development services to sponsors and CROs that are looking for technology to improve data collection and quality.
murphyshockeylaw.net

Coronavirus Impact Editon of Blockchain in the Healthcare Coronavirus Impact Editon of COVID 19 Impact Analysis Updated Edition Top Players Include, Chronicled, IBM, Change Healthcare, Microsoft, Factom

Newly Report on Blockchain in the Healthcare Market 2021, Growth, Share Types and Key Players | Chronicled, IBM, Change Healthcare, Microsoft, Factom. COVID-19 Impact on Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Research Report 2021-2028. The global Blockchain in the Healthcare market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy