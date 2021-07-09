Universitas Sumatera Utara Researcher Highlights Research in Legal Issues (Insolvency and financial health prediction model for the listed companies on the Indonesia Stock Exchange)
Health Policy and Law Daily -- Research findings on legal issues are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “An insolvency and financial health prediction model is an important warning to decision-makers.”. The news editors obtained a quote from the research...insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0