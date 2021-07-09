Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.