Slowly but surely, carriers are giving us the tools we need to fight spam calls. Earlier this week, Verizon added a new filter to the Call Filter app to specifically combat neighborhood spoofing calls. These are the phone calls you get from numbers with the same area code and prefix as your own number. Starting this week, Verizon customers can now turn on a Neighborhood Filter to automatically silence these calls and send them straight to voicemail.