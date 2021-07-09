Cubs 10, Cardinals 5: At last, some offense
The Cubs have struggled lately — this, you know. Friday afternoon, they discovered the perfect remedy to this was the Cardinals pitching staff, which, yikes. The Cubs put together a 12-hit offense, capped by a three-run homer by Patrick Wisdom that put the game away, and along with another strong outing from Kyle Hendricks, defeated the Cardinals 10-5. In so doing they took over sole possession of third place in the NL Central. Which, baby steps.www.bleedcubbieblue.com
