Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Kurt Russell Classic Is Getting A Brand New Restoration

By Rick Gonzales
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s always good news when classic movies get restored and one such classic Kurt Russell movie is getting the complete make-over. The Thing, the John Carpenter 1982 horror film, stars Kurt Russell as MacReady, a pilot for an American research station. The film begins with a Norwegian helicopter chasing a sled dog as it approaches the research station. Not understanding why the helicopter is shooting at the dog, the Norwegian pilot is shot dead in self-defense when it lands.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hawks
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Russell Brand
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Classic#Cult Classic#Horror Film#Thing#American#Norwegians#Assault On Precinct 13#Tron#Swing Shift#The Best Of Times#Tango Cash#Backdraft#Tombstone#Stargate#Executive Decision#Miracle And Sky High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Fearful After Series Of ‘Health Issues’?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got together around their thirties and have stayed together into their seventies. The committed-but-never-wed couple has been a tabloid sensation for decades. Gossip Cop has noticed a trend of stories reporting on their health. Here are some of the rumors we’ve heard about the fitness and relationship of Hawn and Russell.
Movies411mania.com

Top 10 Kurt Russell Movie Performances (#10 – 6)

The Top 10 Kurt Russell Movie Performances: #10-#6 Kurt Russell is one of my favorite actors, and on some days he is my favorite actor all-time (Russell often competes with Tim Thomerson, just in case you were wondering). Now a big time star, Russell got his start in acting on various TV shows as a kid, and made his big screen debut in an uncredited role kicking Elvis Pressley inIt Happened at the World’s Fair (Russell would go on to portray Elvis in a TV-miniseries directed by frequent collaborator John Carpenter). Over his career, Russell has worked with Disney, major directors like Carpenter, Robert Zemeckis, Garry Marshall, Ron Howard, and Quentin Tarantino, and has excelled in just about every movie genre there is.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Quentin Tarantino wants Maya Hawke in Kill Bill 3, Kurt Russell in First Blood remake

We know not to take too much notice of what comes out of Quentin Tarantino’s mouth, right?. Not to say he’s spinning shit, he’s not, he’s genuinely interested in seeing some of these things happen – he also knows none of them will likely come off. Furthermore, with the “Pulp Fiction” director declaring that he’s only got one more movie left in him, some of these ideas are obviously going to just fall by the wayside and forever remain fabulous ‘what ifs..’.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
MoviesPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

How Not to Make a Sequel to a Steven Spielberg Movie

You can get away with almost anything in Hollywood - from replacing an actor after a movie has already been made to pretending a bus can jump over a hundred-foot gap in a freeway. But there's one thing that even the bravest soul should never try: making a sequel to a Steven Spielberg movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
MoviesKansas City Star

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc ‘Val’

Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
Hollywood, FLPosted by
Motor1.com

Hollywood Actress Sydney Sweeney Proudly Restores Her Classic Bronco

Friends, stick with us on this awesome celebrity car story, because it truly is something different and in this case, different is very good. We're all used to seeing actors, sports stars, and music moguls strutting around in snazzy cars, and honestly, most of the time it comes across as pathetically fake. Flashy cars garner attention; it's part of the superstar lifestyle but do these folks really love cars for the mechanical wonders they are?
MoviesIGN

Gunpowder Milkshake: Exclusive New Poster for the Karen Gillan Action Movie

All month long, IGN Premiere is spotlighting some of the biggest upcoming releases in entertainment. Today, we have an exclusive Mondo poster for Gunpowder Milkshake, the new action-thriller starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is directed by Navot Papushado (Rabies) from a script by Papushado and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy