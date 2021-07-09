A Kurt Russell Classic Is Getting A Brand New Restoration
It’s always good news when classic movies get restored and one such classic Kurt Russell movie is getting the complete make-over. The Thing, the John Carpenter 1982 horror film, stars Kurt Russell as MacReady, a pilot for an American research station. The film begins with a Norwegian helicopter chasing a sled dog as it approaches the research station. Not understanding why the helicopter is shooting at the dog, the Norwegian pilot is shot dead in self-defense when it lands.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0