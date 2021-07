The Defense Department’s implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) has been met with mixed feedback, but not all negativity is as prescient as it seems. There is valid concern surrounding cost-demands for small businesses hoping to win contracts with the DoD, but talk has been more reactionary than strategic. Do not be overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty and doubt — consider instead that CMMC is part of the larger need for a cybersecurity program within your organization.