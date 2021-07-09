Cancel
Jerry Rice hypes 'explosive' 49ers receiver heading into his second season with San Francisco

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Aiyuk has the attention of the greatest 49ers receiver of all time. The 2020 first-round pick was looked at as a perfect fit within Kyle Shanahan's offense and that was proven to be correct even during what was a tumultuous 2020 campaign in San Francisco. Aiyuk was able to flash his potential even when his quarterbacks mostly consisted of Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard due to Jimmy Garoppolo's ankle injuries. That ability to play at a high level in spite of subpar QB play has many in the Bay Area -- including Hall of Famer Jerry Rice -- excited about what's to come as he heads into Year 2.

