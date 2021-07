Farmer and Countryfile star Adam Henson has said that people who buy almond milk and avocados instead of British meat and dairy should consider the impact their diets have on the environment.The 55-year-old presenter argued that people would be “better off” consuming dairy produced locally rather than buying nut milks that may have come from parts of the world that create deforestation through their agricultural practices.Speaking to the Radio Times, Mr Henson, who owns a 1,600-acre farm near Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire, said: “If you’re drinking soya milk, that might have come from South America and caused deforestation, the destruction of...