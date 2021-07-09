New Mason City Billboard Seeks Answers in Jodi Huisentruit Case

Parker McCollum is one of the hottest stars in country music right now. The country singer has been enjoying immense personal and professional success this year. McCollum released 'Pretty Heart' in April of 2020 which also happened to coincide with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It instantly became a hit, but he had to wait some time until he could perform it live. In an exclusive interview, the singer said that it had been exactly one year that he went without performing live or touring.