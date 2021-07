Brian Dennis Power passed away on June 26, 2021 in Ellensburg, Washington. He was born on Nov. 4, 1936, in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle to Dorothy Power (Haugen). As a child Brian lived with his mother and her family. His uncle, Charles “Chuck” Power was very influential in his life. He had a brother, Robert “Bud” Haugen, and a stepbrother, Lee Haugen. The family moved to the Lea Hill area in Auburn when Brian was young, and he graduated from Auburn High School in 1954.