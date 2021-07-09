John, Los Angeles Thieves thwart New York Subliners’ reverse sweep in Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play

The Call Of Duty League announced today the return of two in-person events as they revealed the Major V & Championship Weekend. It has been a long time since we've seen a CoD tournament in-person anywhere, and it looks like the League is making a return in style as they are setting up two events within a month of each other. The Major V will be taking place in Los Angeles while the main championships will be headed to Texas to be played at the Esports Arena in Arlington. We have the rundown of everything taking place over those two weekends down below, as tickets have already gone on sale for the championship weekend happening in about six weeks.