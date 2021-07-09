Cancel
Video Games

John, Los Angeles Thieves thwart New York Subliners’ reverse sweep in Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play

By Tanner Wooten
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new-look Los Angeles Thieves took a commanding 2-0 lead in their matchup with the New York Subliners before New York rallied to send the series to a decisive game five. During the fifth game of the series, Miami Search and Destroy, HyDra disconnected twice and caused lengthy delays. The Thieves, however, were able to overcome a 5-3 deficit to clinch the map and series 3-2.

Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Call of Duty League Stage Five Preview: Atlanta FaZe Look to Dominate

Call of Duty League Stage Five sets the groups with the Atlanta FaZe looking to win their group after a successful Stage Four. The Toronto Ultra look to win their group, but will face tough competition with the Dallas Empire and Minnesota Rokkr in their group. With LAN returning for all of Stage Five, the Seattle Surge look to build off their wins from the Stage Four Major.
NBAchatsports.com

Nets will play preseason game vs. Lakers ... in Los Angeles

It may seem early — The Finals after all start tonight — but the Lakers announced their preseason schedule this afternoon with their first game in Los Angeles vs. the Brooklyn Nets... The Nets have yet to announce their preseason schedule, but considering that the team opens training camp on...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Call Of Duty League Announces Major V & Championship Weekend

The Call Of Duty League announced today the return of two in-person events as they revealed the Major V & Championship Weekend. It has been a long time since we've seen a CoD tournament in-person anywhere, and it looks like the League is making a return in style as they are setting up two events within a month of each other. The Major V will be taking place in Los Angeles while the main championships will be headed to Texas to be played at the Esports Arena in Arlington. We have the rundown of everything taking place over those two weekends down below, as tickets have already gone on sale for the championship weekend happening in about six weeks.
Video GamesEngadget

Call of Duty League is bringing fans back to live events

Sixteen months after the last event with a live crowd, the (CDL) is once again opening its doors to fans. The Stage V Major tournament takes place at the end of the month, and it will host the league's first live matches with fans since March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

100 Thieves sweep Envy in VCT Stage 3 Challengers One main event

100 Thieves has secured its spot in the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three Challengers One upper finals with a 2-0 victory against Envy. 100T started strong in the main event with a 2-0 win against Version1, one of the two teams that made it to Masters Two Reykjavik. Envy also started the event with a 2-0 victory against the Kansas City Pioneers, who is one of the dark horses in the tournament but has still beaten notable teams. These two victories guaranteed the exciting matchup between 100T and Envy.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Call of Duty League Returns With Major V and Upcoming Champs

The Call of Duty League features the premier professionals in Call of Duty, wherein twelve teams of four players vie for glory on the mainstage. Though the last few majors and even last year’s champs were online, obviously due to the Covid pandemic, recently, the folks of the Call of Duty League were excited to announce the return of LAN! Major IV took place on LAN, without a crowd, and saw Atlanta Faze lifting the trophy, fending off the attacks of Dallas Empire led by Crimsix. The company has officially announced that Major V and the upcoming Championship Weekend will both be on LAN and fans will finally be back in the centre!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

NiP signs ec1s to its VALORANT team

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ VALORANT squad has brought in a new in-game leader in Adam “ec1s” Eccles, the organization announced today. The British captain will take the place of the veteran Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans, who’s taking a break due to a period of injuries. He’ll be moved to the inactive roster, for now, to focus on his recovery. The Belgian, though, will be assisting NiP’s coach Emil “eMIL” Sandgreen while he’s not playing.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Former XSET Call of Duty: Mobile player Henry has died

The reason for his death is unknown. The former Call of Duty: Mobile player for XSET has reportedly died, according to a tweet by the North American organization. Henry was 19 years old, according to his Instagram bio. The news was first revealed in a tweet by his former teammate,...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Call of Duty League Champs to be played at Galen Center at USC

Call of Duty League Champs is going to California. The CDL announced Wednesday that the playoffs would be played on LAN at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. The league’s announcement came just 24 hours after announcing the CDL’s Major V...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details buffs coming to Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, and others in League Patch 11.15

The League of Legends gameplay design team went into extensive detail regarding upcoming buffs to several champions in today’s preview of Patch 11.15. The patch preview outlined buffs for a slew of champions coming in the upcoming patch, with changes slated to be dealt out to 10 different champions across all five of the game’s roles. Buffs are on the table for several engage-heavy support champions such as Rell and Blitzcrank, the latter of whom is receiving a massive damage buff to Rocket Grab (Q). Other bottom lane champions including Caitlyn and Xayah are also receiving buffs, with Caitlyn set to receive a 20 percent increase to the Attack Damage ratio on Piltover Peacemaker (Q).
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Call of Duty League New York Subliners Home Series Wrap-Up

The Call of Duty League New York Subliners Home Series ended today with OpTic Chicago sweeping the hometown New York Subliners. The first week of Stage Five wraps up with Group A having three teams 2-0 and the other three 0-2. In Group B, the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas came out winless in this series.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees 7/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (39-41) will collide with the New York Yankees (41-39) in the final match of a four-game showdown at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. The Halos ended up winning two installments of a series against the New York Yankees early this week. Los Angeles gave up Game 2 at 5-11 on Tuesday but won the opener at 5-3 on Monday and gained a three-run lead in the 11-8 victory over the Yankees on Wednesday. In winning Game 3, the Angels’ pitching staff allowed a total of eight runs on nine base hits with nine walks granted but struck out seven Los Angeles batters in the win. First Baseman Jared Walsh scored two runs on two base hits with five RBIs in leading the Angels. Left Fielder Philip Gosselin acquired a two-run score on one base hit with two RBIs while PH/Right Fielder Luis Rengifo added one run on one hit with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Halos.

