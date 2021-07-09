Re: Can running back Shipley surpass Lyn-J Dixon?

These seem to be our 2 most Explosive players in the backfield and I hope 1 of them emerges as a leader and separates themselves like Etienne did several years back. By numbers, it's pretty clear. He's #6 in career rushing yards, despite playing for only 3 years. Only Terry Allen (at #9) played less than 4 years in the top 10. His 2015 season was the third most rushing yards by any Clemson running back in history. He's #4 in career rushing touchdowns and his 2016 season was #3 all time in TDs. He's #5 in career yards per rush. And he did not have the supporting cast that Etienne had most of his career. If he had played his senior season, he would have only needed 500 yards and 7 touchdowns to end up #2 in both career yards and TDs. He was also phenomenal at blocking on passing downs.