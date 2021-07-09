Prize Package Raffle for new or extended members through July
To make Discovering LIFE in Allen even more worth it, we’re raffling off four incredible prize packages to our new and extended members throughout July. During sign up, select ONE of the following prizes to be entered into the drawing:
Prize 1 – GREAT WOLF LODGE WEEKEND
Enjoy a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, meal credit and a perfect tote bag with everything you need for the water. Valued at over $1,000.
- Two-night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge (value $350/night)
- Dining credit $250
- Tote bag valued at $150 (includes four towels, diving sticks, goggles, and flip flops)
Prize 2 – SUITE NIGHT IN ALLEN
Discover the “suite” life right here in Allen including a two-night stay at Courtyard Marriott, Top Golf + food for 10, exclusive golfing at The Courses at Watters Creek, and a suite experience at Allen Event Center. We’re throwing in gift cards to Nike and Under Armour in case you need something for your weekend out!
- Two-night Stay at Courtyard Marriott
- Top Golf for 10 + food for 10
- Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Grill 33 - The Courses at Watters Creek
- Allen Americans Suite with Catering for 160 People
- (2) Americans jerseys with Name
- American metal ice bucket
- Nike Gift Card $50
- Under Armour Gift Card $50
Prize 3 – PICNIC AND PLAY BASKET
Discover an Allen park, trail or outdoor adventure with Yeti items, Market Street and Cabela’s gift cards and camping equipment valued around $1,000.
- Yeti Cooler $400
- Yeti Rambler (2) $80
- Camping chairs (2) $50
- Picnic blanket $20
- Market Street gift card $150
- Cabela’s gift card $100
- Jenga yard game $50
- Koozies
Prize 4 – FITNESS and TECH BUNDLE
To help you achieve your fitness goals, this Fitness and Tech bundle features a new Apple watch and AirPod Pro, plus some nice gym items and a $150 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card! Head to Ellen’s Restaurant and Bar with an additional $50 gift card in this bundle – yum!
- Apple Watch $400
- Apple AirPod Pro $200
- Yoga mat $25
- Yeti Water Bottle $35
- Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card $150
- Ellen’s gift card $50
Thank you to our campaign partners: Ellen's, Market Street, Access Counseling Group, and UnitedHealthcare.
