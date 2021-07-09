Prize Package Raffle for new or extended members through July

To make Discovering LIFE in Allen even more worth it, we’re raffling off four incredible prize packages to our new and extended members throughout July. During sign up, select ONE of the following prizes to be entered into the drawing:

Prize 1 – GREAT WOLF LODGE WEEKEND

Enjoy a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, meal credit and a perfect tote bag with everything you need for the water. Valued at over $1,000.

Two-night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge (value $350/night)

Dining credit $250

Tote bag valued at $150 (includes four towels, diving sticks, goggles, and flip flops)

Prize 2 – SUITE NIGHT IN ALLEN

Discover the “suite” life right here in Allen including a two-night stay at Courtyard Marriott, Top Golf + food for 10, exclusive golfing at The Courses at Watters Creek, and a suite experience at Allen Event Center. We’re throwing in gift cards to Nike and Under Armour in case you need something for your weekend out!

Two-night Stay at Courtyard Marriott

Top Golf for 10 + food for 10

Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Grill 33 - The Courses at Watters Creek

Allen Americans Suite with Catering for 160 People

(2) Americans jerseys with Name

American metal ice bucket

Nike Gift Card $50

Under Armour Gift Card $50

Prize 3 – PICNIC AND PLAY BASKET

Discover an Allen park, trail or outdoor adventure with Yeti items, Market Street and Cabela’s gift cards and camping equipment valued around $1,000.

Yeti Cooler $400

Yeti Rambler (2) $80

Camping chairs (2) $50

Picnic blanket $20

Market Street gift card $150

Cabela’s gift card $100

Jenga yard game $50

Koozies

Prize 4 – FITNESS and TECH BUNDLE

To help you achieve your fitness goals, this Fitness and Tech bundle features a new Apple watch and AirPod Pro, plus some nice gym items and a $150 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card! Head to Ellen’s Restaurant and Bar with an additional $50 gift card in this bundle – yum!

Apple Watch $400

Apple AirPod Pro $200

Yoga mat $25

Yeti Water Bottle $35

Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card $150

Ellen’s gift card $50

Thank you to our campaign partners: Ellen's, Market Street, Access Counseling Group, and UnitedHealthcare.