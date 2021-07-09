Cancel
100 Thieves sweep Envy in VCT Stage 3 Challengers One main event

By Jalen Lopez
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 Thieves has secured its spot in the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three Challengers One upper finals with a 2-0 victory against Envy. 100T started strong in the main event with a 2-0 win against Version1, one of the two teams that made it to Masters Two Reykjavik. Envy also started the event with a 2-0 victory against the Kansas City Pioneers, who is one of the dark horses in the tournament but has still beaten notable teams. These two victories guaranteed the exciting matchup between 100T and Envy.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

#Envy#Challengers#Reykjavik
