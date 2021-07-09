John Wesley King
John passed from this life on July 4 2021 in Boise Idaho. He was a graphic artist for newspapers in Washington and Maine and was the author of two childrens’ books. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School in Idaho and Northwest University in Kirkland , Washington. He is predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth, his wife Garnette Walker King, two children Jonathan and Andrea King, three siblings, Marjorie Benjamin, Robert King, and Ruth Sears. He is survived by one daughter, Gretchen Brown, four grandchildren, Fiona Rose, Riley Ferguson, Shamus Albion, and Rhiannon Felicity of Indiana and one sister Sharon Dormandy of Idaho. He is sadly missed.www.argusobserver.com
