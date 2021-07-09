Help good mechanic in Charleston IOP- pls

My daughter and son in law with grandkids are in route to IOP / Charleston and the Pathfinder AC went out. Its done this before and been fixed before most recently at a Firestone service center. If any of you know anybody good in the area we are open to any suggestions. They have the receipt for repairs but I doubt an out of state store will do much to help them on this. It is a pressure/ leak thing. The compressor is fine according to two places. The thing about 5 years old. My fear is its a lemon. But thanks you you have a reasonable suggestion.