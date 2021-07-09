Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Help good mechanic in Charleston IOP- pls

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

My daughter and son in law with grandkids are in route to IOP / Charleston and the Pathfinder AC went out. Its done this before and been fixed before most recently at a Firestone service center. If any of you know anybody good in the area we are open to any suggestions. They have the receipt for repairs but I doubt an out of state store will do much to help them on this. It is a pressure/ leak thing. The compressor is fine according to two places. The thing about 5 years old. My fear is its a lemon. But thanks you you have a reasonable suggestion.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Cars
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pls#Mechanic#Compressor#Iop Charleston#Pathfinder#Firestone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy