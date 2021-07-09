Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canada wanted NHL to enact stricter virus protocols during shortened season

By From staff, wire reports
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace masks were prevalent throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink. Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return. After receiving a draft of the NHL’s return-to-play protocols, health officials from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and the Public Health Agency of Canada sent a joint letter to commissioner Gary Bettman on Dec. 23, 2020, urging the league to either add regular testing for the close contacts of players and staff to its protocols or use a “bubble model” similar to what the league created in Toronto and Edmonton to finish out the 2019-20 season. “Should any iteration of the bubble model not be achievable for the NHL, we would recommend that the start of the season be delayed for a few weeks to allow for disease rates to drop and our health systems to recover,” the letter read. Bettman replied on Dec. 24, saying the league had already incorporated input from various Canadian public health agencies into its protocols, noting that players, staff, and coaches would be tested daily and saying the league would “make best efforts” to provide families and other close contacts with access to tests when requested. He added that the NHL’s protocols had been updated to include testing for a player’s close contacts for 14 days if the player tested positive for the virus. The NHL released numbers June 28 showing it had administered more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests this season, with 119 players receiving “confirmed positives.” The virus forced 12 teams to shut down over the course of the season, postponing 55 games.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Erik Hurtado
Person
Eddy Merckx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Canadian#The Canadian Press#Ahl#Washington Capitals#Seattle Kraken#De France Cavendish#Englishman#Soccer Vaccine#The Columbus Crew#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Country
Denmark
News Break
NHL
Country
Belgium
News Break
MLS
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

One of the bigger hurdles –outside of the coronavirus of course– to resume the NHL season was a CBA Memo of Understanding (MOU). This required an extension of the current CBA in addition to terms of resuming the current CBA. It wasn’t an easy task, but this is a critical first step in getting the season started. It’s also a critical step in assuring that, for the first time in Gary Bettman’s tenure, an expiring CBA does not result in a lockout.
NHLnyihockeynow.com

Ilya Sorokin Takes Major Steps in First Season in NHL

The New York Islanders have been longing for a franchise-caliber netminder to make his way to Long Island since the Rick DiPietro days. This past regular season, it became abundantly clear that 25-year old rookie netminder Ilya Sorokin has what it takes to fill that role. After 22 regular-season appearances...
NHLNorwalk Hour

Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL

Face masks were as prevalent as pucks throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the...
NHLThe Daily World

NHL goalie among U.S. fireworks death during 4th of July

DETROIT — As authorities investigate a fireworks incident Sunday connected to the death in Novi, Michigan, of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, safety advocates have previously warned that pyrotechnics should be handled by professionals. Novi Fire Chief Jeff Johnson declined Tuesday to comment on the incident or make any...
NHLNHL

Busy July ahead as NHL off-season begins

Jets prepared with Expansion Draft, NHL Draft, and Free Agency on the horizon. The Seattle Kraken will have the opportunity to build its roster at the 2021 Expansion Draft, which begins at 7 pm CT on July 21. Seattle will select one player from each NHL team (excluding the Golden...
NHLwcn247.com

NHL's top prospect leaning to stay at Michigan next season

The NHL’s top-ranked draft prospect, defenseman Owen Power, says he is leaning toward playing his sophomore season at Michigan next year rather than turning pro. Power says he won’t make a decision until after the draft, by noting he wants to first consult with the team that selects him. Power is from Mississauga, Ontario, and the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked North American skater. The Buffalo Sabres have the No. 1 pick, followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken. The two-day draft will be held remotely starting on July 23.
NHLSportsnet.ca

One question for each NHL team heading into a short off-season

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning on their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. A team without any discernible weakness, these Lightning are how every team attempts to get built: through the draft, through developing homegrown talent, complemented by smart trades and contracts. And now, over the span of the next 20...
NHLNHL

Lightning's Stanley Cup win caps challenging season for Bettman, NHL

TAMPA -- Gary Bettman stood in a small room on the lower level of Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Normally an extra office space for work crews, it served as a makeshift staging area for the NHL Commissioner ahead of a potential Stanley Cup presentation. Cut off from the stands, it was quiet.
NHLBoston Globe

What will ESPN’s coverage of the NHL look like next season?

How will ESPN’s NHL coverage look different from what we’ve seen on NBC’s networks the last 15 years?. “We’re trying to figure it out,” said Mark Gross, ESPN’s senior vice president in charge of hockey coverage. “We know what the music is going to be.”. The familiar “NHL on ESPN”...
NHLNHL

Perry hopes to re-sign with Canadiens, play 17th NHL season

Forward among key Montreal players who can become free agent July 28. Corey Perry said he intends to play a 17th NHL season and the forward would like to re-sign with the Montreal Canadiens. Perry can become an unrestricted free agent July 28. "There's still a lot of good hockey...
NHLNHL

Miller retires from NHL, played seven seasons for Bruins

33-year-old defenseman plagued by injuries, could have been unrestricted free agent. Kevan Miller retired from the NHL on Wednesday, ending a seven-season playing career with the Boston Bruins. "Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn't," Miller wrote on Instagram. "My overall health and my family...
NHLNHL

NHL plans for return to 82-game schedule, previous divisions next season

Would begin in October, end in April; 2022 Beijing Olympics discussed during GMs meeting. The NHL is hoping and planning for a 2021-22 season with a full 82-game schedule and fully vaccinated players returning to pre-COVID-19 conditions. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Monday briefed general...
NHLNHL

Rinne retires from NHL, played 13 seasons for Predators

Goalie Nashville's leader in games, starts, wins, shutouts, GAA, saves. Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, ending a 13-season playing career, all with the Nashville Predators. "For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me...
Trafficdtnpf.com

Canada's Rail Movement to Slow During Fire Season

As of July 13, the province of British Columbia currently has 301 wildfires burning, up 16 in the past two days, as indicated by the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard, which is updated every two hours. This follows the tragic fire that leveled the town of Lytton in the B.C. interior on...
HockeyTorrentFreak

Media Giants Request Dynamic Order to Block Pirated NHL Streams in Canada

Several of the largest Canadian media companies, including Bell and Rogers, are asking the Federal Court for a new and broader piracy blocking order. To prevent multi-million dollar losses, the media giants want Internet providers to dynamically block IP-addresses that provide access to pirated NHL streams. Following a complaint from...
NHLNBC Sports

Shea Weber could miss 2021-22 NHL season with injury

Shea Weber will likely be exposed in next week’s Seattle Kraken NHL expansion draft, according to Elliotte Friedman and Renaud Lavoie. The reason why the Canadiens would not protect their captain is that Weber has been dealing with ankle, knee and thumb injuries that could cause him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
NHLPosted by
NESN

NHL Planning For 82-Game Season, Regular Divisions Going Forward

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. The NHL had to switch things up last year due to COVID-19 in order to play as close to a regular-season schedule as possible. The divisions were realigned, and there were capacity limits in the buildings for part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy