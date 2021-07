DANBURY — A state judge on Wednesday ordered a local teen held on $1 million bond after he was charged last week with killing of Yhameek Johnson in June. Elvis Anthony Agramonte, who faces charges including murder, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in an open courtroom in state Superior Court in Danbury, shortly after his case was transferred from closed juvenile court in Waterbury. While juveniles are not typically identified after being charged, Agramonte is being identified because he is being tried as an adult.