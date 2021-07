On East Gum Street, in the middle of a Boonville neighborhood sits Pioneer Bakery. It doesn't have multiple locations in high-traffic areas like Donut Bank. There's no neon sign flashing outside to let passersby know a fresh, hot batch of donuts just came out of the fryer like Krispy Kreme. Its name isn't recognized nationally like Dunkin'. It's just a small, simple rectangular building the size of a small house that's been serving the residents of Boonville for over 60 years. But even though it doesn't come with the pomp, circumstance, or marketing power of its contemporaries, ask any Boonville resident who's been there, and they'll tell there's no better donut around.