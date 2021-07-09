Local faith leaders and justice advocates petition for federal review of KCK Police
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A group of faith leaders and justice advocates is calling on the US Department of Justice to investigate the KCK Police Department. The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, or MORE2, demonstrated across the street from the departments headquarters at 7th and Minnesota Friday afternoon, praying alongside families who say their loved ones have been the victims of police injustices.www.kctv5.com
