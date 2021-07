You are sitting in four acres of private meadows and woodland here. The adventurous will relish the complete dark at night (don’t forget your torch) and being able to cook outdoors with a griddle over the fire pit. The inside of this handcrafted, Spanish-built yurt is swish, with a full-length window, soft sofa for gazing in comfort and kitchen with a gas hob if you would rather cook indoors. When the sun returns in the morning, you can paddle in the stream, watch dragonflies and ducks on the pond, laze in the hammock, or sit in the lovely summer house. Yurt for two from £105.